|
25.03.2024 15:31:00
Nvidia Has a Secret Weapon to Keep Growing Long Into the Future
High-end chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has smashed expectations year over year, with annualized revenue growth of 60% since 2021. With yearly releases of improved graphics processing units (GPUs) for both gaming and cloud computing, the company has been able to continuously offer the best GPU hardware on the market. This strategy has led the company's stock on a meteoric rise. But what happens if the growth stops?At Friday's prices, Nvidia's price-to-earnings ratio is around 80, more than double the valuation of the tech sector overall. That means if growth slows or profitability wanes, its stock price could get slashed. In fact, competition in the high-end GPU market could end up challenging Nvidia's revenue growth.But growth-minded investors hoping the upward trends that make Nvidia so valuable can take heart. The company's new focus on its data center product lines could be the answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.24
|NVIDIA-CEO: NVIDIA-Chips deutlich leistungsfähiger als die Konkurrenz (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: UBS erhöht Kursziel für NVIDIA (dpa-AFX)
|
22.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börsianer in Habachtstellung: S&P 500 pendelt um Nulllinie (finanzen.at)
|
22.03.24
|Börse New York: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)