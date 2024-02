Nvidia Has Developed Alternative Data Center Products for the China Market That Don't Require a License to Export

Last Thursday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped 16.4% after the artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader turned in another blockbuster quarterly report. Growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 28) was driven by continued turbocharged demand across industries and regions for the company's data center platform's chips and related products that enable AI capabilities.In fiscal Q4, Nvidia 's revenue surged 265% year over year to $22.1 billion, beating Wall Street's expectation of 241% growth. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) skyrocketed 486% to $5.16, sprinting by the analyst consensus estimate of 426% growth. Moreover, management guided for triple-digit-percentage growth to continue, with Q1 fiscal 2025 revenue and adjusted EPS expected to soar 234% and 396%, respectively. Earnings releases tell only part of the story. On the Q4 earnings call, management discussed a topic that investors should know about: Nvidia 's data center platform's sales to China. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel