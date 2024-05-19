|
19.05.2024 17:00:00
Nvidia Has Gained Over $1 Trillion in Market Cap in 2024. Can It Do It Again to Surpass Microsoft and Apple to Become the Most Valuable Company in the World?
After gaining 239% in 2023 to become the best-performing component of the S&P 500, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has sustained its momentum so far this year. The stock has nearly doubled -- gaining over $1.1 trillion in market cap year to date -- and 2024 isn't even halfway over.At the end of 2022, Nvidia was worth $359 billion. And suddenly, less than a year and a half later, it could be worth $3 trillion, surpassing Microsoft and Apple in market cap.At the rate the stock is going up, Nvidia is on track to accomplish that feat by year-end. But no growth stock goes up in a near-straight line forever. Let's find out what it would take for Nvidia to slow down, and even if it does, why it could still take pole position as the most valuable company in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
17.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)