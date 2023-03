Nvidia Has Great News for Shareholders of This Top Semiconductor Design Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Manufacturing is an age-old cycle of using past work to advance the precision and efficiency of the next generation of products. This circular iteration is on grand display right now in the semiconductor industry. At Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) technology conference in March, it unveiled new ways its most advanced chips are now being put to work to accelerate the development and manufacture of even more advanced future semiconductors. The semiconductor industry is beginning to run up against the limitations of physics as it shrinks the dimensions of chips down to the atomic level. Nevertheless, as the once-parabolic advance of chip performance begins to flatten, Nvidia is becoming a key partner in keeping its peers working at peak efficiency. One of these important partners is software leader Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS). Here's why Nvidia's recent advances are fantastic news for this software-based play on computing technology's basic building blocks. Moore's Law -- the prescient prediction made by the late great Intel co-founder Gordon Moore decades ago -- is getting more difficult to keep advancing. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been saying for years that Moore's Law is over as the ability to double chip performance every year and a half gets harder to achieve.