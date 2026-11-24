Artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 on Nov. 17, and the company's numbers and guidance clearly suggest that the AI build-out will continue at an impressive pace.

Nvidia's revenue increased by 103% year over year to $115.8 billion, driven primarily by a 110% increase in data center revenue to $107.6 billion. Even better, Nvidia increased its fiscal 2028 revenue growth estimate from 70% to 75%. The company noted that demand for its chips is outstripping supply and said the trend could continue due to a huge backlog cloud computing providers are sitting on.

Specifically, Nvidia says that the cloud industry's backlog increased by $500 billion sequentially in the previous quarter to a whopping $2.5 trillion. As a result, Nvidia sees a "significant multiyear opportunity" for itself and its partners. That's why we will take a closer look at the prospects of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), an Nvidia partner that could win big from the $2.5 trillion cloud backlog.

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