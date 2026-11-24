NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.11.2026 08:07:02
Nvidia Has Incredible News for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Investors. Here Is My Top Stock to Buy Before It Is Too Late
Artificial intelligence (AI) bellwether Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) released results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 on Nov. 17, and the company's numbers and guidance clearly suggest that the AI build-out will continue at an impressive pace.
Nvidia's revenue increased by 103% year over year to $115.8 billion, driven primarily by a 110% increase in data center revenue to $107.6 billion. Even better, Nvidia increased its fiscal 2028 revenue growth estimate from 70% to 75%. The company noted that demand for its chips is outstripping supply and said the trend could continue due to a huge backlog cloud computing providers are sitting on.
Specifically, Nvidia says that the cloud industry's backlog increased by $500 billion sequentially in the previous quarter to a whopping $2.5 trillion. As a result, Nvidia sees a "significant multiyear opportunity" for itself and its partners. That's why we will take a closer look at the prospects of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), an Nvidia partner that could win big from the $2.5 trillion cloud backlog.
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|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
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|NVIDIA Outperform
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|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
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|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
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|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07:30
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
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|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
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|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
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