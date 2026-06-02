NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.06.2026 21:00:00

Nvidia Has Made a Small but Important Reporting Change. Here's Why It Could Have a Significant Impact on Its Stock

When Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported earnings last month, much of the focus was on its impressive numbers and encouraging outlook. And it's hard to argue with that, given that the growth story around the tech giant and its artificial intelligence (AI) chips is what makes the stock a buy. As long as its results are strong, demand is robust, and the outlook is solid, investors are likely to continue to load up on the company's shares.But what investors may have missed recently is an important change to its financial reporting. While it may seem like a modest move, the implications could be significant moving forward. Here's what's changed, and why it may play a big role in determining how the AI stock performs from here on out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten