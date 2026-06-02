NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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02.06.2026 21:00:00
Nvidia Has Made a Small but Important Reporting Change. Here's Why It Could Have a Significant Impact on Its Stock
When Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported earnings last month, much of the focus was on its impressive numbers and encouraging outlook. And it's hard to argue with that, given that the growth story around the tech giant and its artificial intelligence (AI) chips is what makes the stock a buy. As long as its results are strong, demand is robust, and the outlook is solid, investors are likely to continue to load up on the company's shares.But what investors may have missed recently is an important change to its financial reporting. While it may seem like a modest move, the implications could be significant moving forward. Here's what's changed, and why it may play a big role in determining how the AI stock performs from here on out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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