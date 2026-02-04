NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

05.02.2026 00:10:00

Nvidia Has More Than 85% of Its Portfolio Invested in 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. Should You Follow Suit?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena, as designer of the world's top-performing AI chips. These graphics processing units (GPUs) fuel some of the most critical AI tasks, and their speed and overall efficiency have helped them to dominate the market. This product, along with a whole portfolio of related tools and services, has helped Nvidia to bring in significant revenue growth quarter after quarter in recent years.But this market giant isn't only a designer of AI products. It's also an investor in other key AI players. Nvidia held a $4.3 billion stock portfolio as of the end of the third quarter, and more than 85% of it was invested in one AI company. Should you follow Nvidia into this high-growth player? Let's find out. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
