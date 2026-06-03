NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.06.2026 13:06:00
Nvidia Has Racked Up a Nearly $20 Billion Profit Over the Last 5 Months From an Unlikely Source
No trend has played a bigger role in sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to record highs than the evolution and proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make autonomous, split-second decisions is a $15.7 trillion global opportunity by 2030, according to PwC analysts. And no company has been more foundational to this AI-driven rally than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has added nearly $4.8 trillion in market value since the start of 2023. While Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have done most of the heavy lifting, CEO Jensen Huang's company has racked up a nearly $20 billion profit from an unlikely source over the previous five months.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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