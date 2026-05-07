NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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07.05.2026 09:31:00
Nvidia Invested $2 Billion in This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. It Is Already Up 57% and Can Become a Multibagger
On March 11, Nvidia announced that it would invest $2 billion in Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), a neocloud company that offers dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and software solutions to companies looking to run AI workloads in the cloud.Nebius stock has jumped by 57% since that investment was revealed. However, the good news for investors is that it isn't too late to buy shares of this fast-growing cloud infrastructure provider, which is witnessing remarkable growth in revenue and has a massive backlog that could ensure years of healthy growth. In fact, don't be surprised if Nebius becomes a multibagger from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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