NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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07.05.2026 09:31:00

Nvidia Invested $2 Billion in This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock. It Is Already Up 57% and Can Become a Multibagger

On March 11, Nvidia announced that it would invest $2 billion in Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), a neocloud company that offers dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and software solutions to companies looking to run AI workloads in the cloud.Nebius stock has jumped by 57% since that investment was revealed. However, the good news for investors is that it isn't too late to buy shares of this fast-growing cloud infrastructure provider, which is witnessing remarkable growth in revenue and has a massive backlog that could ensure years of healthy growth. In fact, don't be surprised if Nebius becomes a multibagger from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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