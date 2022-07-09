|
09.07.2022 12:22:00
Nvidia Investors Might Be Happy to Hear This
Today's video focuses on how Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, wants to use more GPUs to improve its artificial intelligence technology. The need for additional GPUs could be bullish for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as the two companies have worked together numerous times. Two other companies that could benefit would be Advanced Micro Devices and Intel. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 8, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
