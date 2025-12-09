NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
09.12.2025 11:00:00
Nvidia Investors Need to Understand This Before 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to lead the AI hardware industry as Blackwell adoption grows, partnerships expand, and free cash flow accelerates. With major AI factory projects, government initiatives, and new collaborations with Anthropic and Microsoft, Nvidia is positioned for continued growth.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 1, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 5, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:01
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite legt zum Start den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15:00
|Trump decides to let Nvidia export powerful H200 chips to China (Financial Times)
|
08.12.25
|Nvidia KI-Chip-H200: Donald Trump will Export nach China erlauben (Spiegel Online)