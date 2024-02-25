|
25.02.2024 09:19:27
Nvidia is a must-buy. Or is it?
IN 2002, after the dot-com bubble burst and Sun Microsystems swooned, the company’s co-founder Scott McNealy highlighted the folly of Wall Street analysts who favoured one particular financial metric to gauge a stock’s worth: its price relative to the company’s sales.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)
|
23.02.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AI boom catapults Nvidia into tech’s big league (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Nvidia chip frenzy drives markets to new heights (Financial Times)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia erstmals 2 Billionen Dollar wert (dpa-AFX)