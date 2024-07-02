|
02.07.2024 02:00:00
Nvidia Is a Top AI Stock, but Don't Ignore These 4 Red Flags
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has rallied more than 600% over the past two years. Most of that rally was driven by the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market, which boosted its sales of data center GPUs for processing complex AI tasks.The market's insatiable demand for its data center chips continues to outstrip its available supply, and analysts expect Nvidia's revenue to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027 (which ends in January 2027). They expect its earnings per share (EPS) to rise at a CAGR of 51%.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)