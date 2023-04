Nvidia Is a Top Stock to Bet On in Quantum Computing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In many ways, the current spate of generative artificial intelligence (AI) services like ChatGPT can thank Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) for their existence. Nvidia researches and designs semiconductors that accelerate computing time -- most notably GPUs (graphics processing units), originally used for high-end video game graphics and now being applied to train large-language models (LLMs) that ChatGPT runs on . But a new breed of computing accelerator is being developed: quantum computing . Nvidia has announced software geared toward quantum computing researchers over the last few years. But does its latest hardware announcement, the DGX Quantum, propel the company into the world of designing quantum computing systems, too? Nvidia's DGX Quantum is actually a collaboration with Israeli start-up Quantum Machines, which makes some hardware components for a quantum computing system. Specifically, DGX Quantum features a new Nvidia Grace Hopper GPU paired with an OPX+ from Quantum Machines, a "quantum control" unit that orchestrates the operations of a quantum computer. Continue reading