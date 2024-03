Nvidia Is Already Making Waves Outside of Semiconductors. Here's the Company's Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Milestone.

The semiconductor chip is one of the most important parts of artificial intelligence (AI). Graphics processing units (GPUs) play a major role in generative AI applications, including machine learning, accelerated computing, and large language models (LLMs).At the center of GPU manufacturing is "Magnificent Seven" member Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Demand for its flagship A100 and H100 chips is soaring, and investors haven't been shy about cheering on the stock. As of the time of this writing, Nvidia is the world's third-most-valuable company by market cap -- handily ahead of Amazon and Alphabet.Investors may not realize that Nvidia is more than just a hardware developer. The company has a budding software business and is funneling capital into several other growth drivers, including robotics and voice-powered AI assistants.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel