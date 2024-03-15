|
15.03.2024 12:45:00
Nvidia Is an Investor in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Start-Up Databricks. Should Palantir Investors Worry?
With a valuation of $43 billion, Databricks is the seventh most valuable start-up in the world.It boasts an impressive roster of investors that include famed venture capital (VC) firms Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global, as well as some of the world's largest businesses, including Capital One and Nvidia.Given Nvidia's commanding position in the hardware business, investors might wonder why it invested in data analytics provider Databricks. With big data representing an enormous opportunity in artificial intelligence (AI), could Nvidia's relationship with Databricks spell trouble for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR)? Databricks is the most valuable software start-up globally, and second most valuable privately held AI company -- sitting behind OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
