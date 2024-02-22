|
22.02.2024 21:52:53
Nvidia Is Blowing Expectations Out of the Water -- Is It Too Late to Buy the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) published fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday, and the report was nothing short of incredible. Despite sky-high expectations, the artificial intelligence (AI) leader actually delivered results that were far better than Wall Street anticipated. The graphics processing unit (GPU) technology company's share price soared in after-hours trading.Nvidia posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $5.16 on revenue of $22.1 billion in Q4. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for per-share earnings of $4.64 on sales of $20.6 billion. The GPU specialist delivered another blowout quarter, and its stock is surging again thanks to the results. Can investors still score big wins with this incredible AI stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:28
|Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq: Die Wall Street greift nach neuen Rekorden - Nvidia-Rally geht weiter (Handelsblatt)
|
16:04
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
13:26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia könnten erstmals 2 Billionen US-Dollar schwer werden (dpa-AFX)
|
12:25
|MARKT USA/Nvidia-Euphorie dürfte abebben (Dow Jones)
|
22.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia dank KI-Euphorie mit rekordhohem Wertzuwachs an einem Tag (dpa-AFX)
|
22.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
22.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)