Nvidia Is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Healthcare Space. Here's How.

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving. And as technology and medicine become closer allies, one area underneath the broader healthcare umbrella is experiencing widespread change.Nursing has faced numerous challenges in recent years, but some believe that artificial intelligence (AI) could save the day. Here's how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is getting involved with healthcare, and how the company plans to disrupt the nursing workforce.One of the biggest challenges facing hospitals right now is nurse shortages. According to a survey conducted by management consulting firm McKinsey, nearly one-third of nurses may leave their job within the next year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel