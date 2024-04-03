|
03.04.2024 12:30:00
Nvidia Is Bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the Healthcare Space. Here's How.
The healthcare industry is constantly evolving. And as technology and medicine become closer allies, one area underneath the broader healthcare umbrella is experiencing widespread change.Nursing has faced numerous challenges in recent years, but some believe that artificial intelligence (AI) could save the day. Here's how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is getting involved with healthcare, and how the company plans to disrupt the nursing workforce.One of the biggest challenges facing hospitals right now is nurse shortages. According to a survey conducted by management consulting firm McKinsey, nearly one-third of nurses may leave their job within the next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.04.24
|NVIDIA bald wertvollstes Unternehmen der Welt? - Jeremy Siegel glaubt daran (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.24
|Alternative zu Highflyer NVIDIA-Aktie: Portfoliomanager legt Investoren diese KI-Aktie nahe (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Blase um NVIDIA-Aktie & CO.? - JPMorgan-Analyst erachtet Rally als begründet (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende stärker (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500-Anleger greifen am Mittwochmittag zu (finanzen.at)