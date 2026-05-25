NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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25.05.2026 14:50:00
Nvidia Is Buying Equity In Other AI Stocks, And It Can Be A Long-Term Catalyst
Many tech investors are building a diversified AI stock portfolio, and it turns out Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is joining them. The AI chipmaker isn't just the largest company in the industry (and indeed, in any industry) -- it's also taking equity positions in other tech companies. When those smaller companies outperform, it directly translates into a better balance sheet for Nvidia. Although these equity investments make up a small slice of Nvidia's balance sheet, it represents an underrated opportunity that most Nvidia investors don't have on their radars.Image source: Getty Images.Nvidia isn't just making money with AI chips. It wants to get more deeply involved in multiple components of the AI industry, including AI data center expansion. That motivated it to cultivate a close relationship with Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), an established AI data center provider.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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