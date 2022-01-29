|
29.01.2022 14:20:00
Nvidia Is Chosen to Power the Fastest Supercomputer in the World -- Facebook's AI Research Data Center
The company formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), just unveiled details for its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC). It's a massive supercomputer housed in a data center, and once it's fully constructed in mid-2022, it will be the world's most powerful (at least as far as we know, based on publicly announced supercomputer projects).It's no surprise this was a joint press release with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The GPU designer has built itself into the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware technology and has partnered with Meta in the past. This time is no different because it's Nvidia's latest hardware that will power Meta's RSC.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!