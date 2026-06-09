AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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09.06.2026 02:49:00
Nvidia Is Doubling Down on the CPU Market. That's Bad News for AMD and Intel Stock Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the top player in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market over the years, thanks to its expertise in designing graphics processing units (GPUs).These chips are ideal for processing huge amounts of data quickly. The massive parallel processing power of GPUs enables them to perform thousands of tasks simultaneously. As a result, GPUs have been widely used in gaming personal computers (PCs), content creation, AI, and machine learning. Nvidia has dominated the gaming GPU market for several years now, giving rivals Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) very little room to grow in this space.In fact, Nvidia controlled a whopping 95% of the gaming GPU market at the end of 2025, according to Jon Peddie Research, leaving the rest for AMD. Nvidia has carried its PC GPU dominance into data centers as well. It is the go-to chip designer for hyperscalers and AI companies looking to train large language models (LLMs) that require massive datasets and need to perform a huge number of calculations simultaneously.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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