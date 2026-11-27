The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fallout has truly been incredible. At its peak, Nvidia's market cap was nearly $5.8 trillion. Now, it's about $3.6 trillion. That's more than $2 trillion in losses, and only five companies in the world have a market cap greater than that. That's hard to wrap your mind around, but Nvidia's loss of value since CEO Jensen Huang resigned and returned is unparalleled.

Nvidia is now down around 35% from its all-time high. That's significant because it is now tied for the deepest sell-off Nvidia has faced since the AI build-out kicked off in 2023. The previous deepest sell-off occurred in April 2025 when tariff fears drove the stock market down. However, that peaked at about a 35% sell-off.

With Nvidia at its cheapest point in a long time, is it worth buying? Or do investors have more to worry about? Let's take a look.

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