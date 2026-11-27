NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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27.11.2026 04:00:02
Nvidia Is Down 35% From Its All-Time High, Tied for Its Biggest Drop Since the AI Boom Began. Is It a Buy?
The Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fallout has truly been incredible. At its peak, Nvidia's market cap was nearly $5.8 trillion. Now, it's about $3.6 trillion. That's more than $2 trillion in losses, and only five companies in the world have a market cap greater than that. That's hard to wrap your mind around, but Nvidia's loss of value since CEO Jensen Huang resigned and returned is unparalleled.
Nvidia is now down around 35% from its all-time high. That's significant because it is now tied for the deepest sell-off Nvidia has faced since the AI build-out kicked off in 2023. The previous deepest sell-off occurred in April 2025 when tariff fears drove the stock market down. However, that peaked at about a 35% sell-off.
With Nvidia at its cheapest point in a long time, is it worth buying? Or do investors have more to worry about? Let's take a look.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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18:01
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt mittags zu (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
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18:01
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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16:17
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia schwach nach Bericht zu entdeckten KI-Chips in China (dpa-AFX)
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16:01
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 startet in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
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16:01
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
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15:12
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia steigen trotz Bericht über Fund von KI-Chips in China (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|141,98
|2,75%