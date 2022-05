Nvidia Is Down 37% in 2022: Is It Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 33.8% year to date, compared to a 19.2% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. Worries over macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation are weighing on the stock market right now, and one analyst also sees evidence that consumer demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) is slipping.Baird analyst Tristan Gerra recently downgraded Nvidia over signs that selling prices for GPUs are starting to fall. Online retailer Newegg is currently showing discounted prices for Nvidia's more expensive GeForce RTX GPUs, and if these lower prices reflect lower demand, that could spell lower revenue for Nvidia's gaming segment, which provided nearly half of the company's sales in its fiscal 2022 (which ended in January). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading