18.03.2024 20:39:16
Nvidia Is Gaining Today Thanks to Its AI Conference -- Is the Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence Stock Still a Buy?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has continued to climb higher in Monday's trading. The graphics processing unit (GPU) company's share price was up 1% as of 3:15 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had been up as much as 5.2% earlier in the day's trading.Today marks the beginning of the company's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, and investors are excited about what the company might discuss and unveil at the event. The conference runs through Thursday and will likely play host to some major news from the artificial intelligence (AI) leader.CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to give a keynote speech later today and host additional panels later in the week, and the conference will also include presentations from other artificial intelligence luminaries, more than 20 technical workshops on generative AI, and hundreds of exhibits. This year's GTC has become a focal point for what's on the horizon for artificial intelligence and other accelerated computing applications, and investors and industry watchers seem to have high expectations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
