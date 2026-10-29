Nvidia Is Getting Dangerously Close to Getting Surpassed by Apple in Market Cap. Here's the Better Growth Stock to Buy Now.

Don't look now, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is closing in on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) for the market cap crown. The consumer tech giant is rolling this year, on the strength of accelerating revenue growth and new product rollouts. Apple stock is up 26% so far this year, more than double the market's return. Its market cap just cracked $5 trillion.

In the other corner, Nvidia shares are up only 15% this year. The AI bellwether continues to deliver blowout financial results, but investors have rotated into memory stocks and other infrastructure plays that will benefit from the boom. Nvidia's market cap is currently $5.2 trillion. Don't be surprised if Apple pulls ahead of Nvidia in market cap, potentially in the final two months of this year.

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