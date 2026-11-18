Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) just continued to do something that it's done quarter after quarter in recent years: The tech powerhouse reported earnings that beat analysts' estimates and spoke of soaring demand for its high-powered artificial intelligence (AI) chips. So Nvidia has once again demonstrated that the potential slowdown some investors feared hasn't materialized.

That's fantastic news, but this comes at a time of turmoil for Nvidia. Jensen Huang, who founded the company and led its successes for more than 30 years, stepped down last week. This followed allegations of affairs, including one with a person U.S. intelligence says is a Chinese spy. Nvidia's board named longtime finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while a search for a permanent leader takes place.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty yet tremendous earnings growth, is the stock a buy? Let's find out.

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