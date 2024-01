Nvidia Is Incredible. These 3 Chip Stocks Could Beat It in 2024.

If artificial intelligence (AI) was the story of 2023, then Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the stock of the year.No other company's products were as in demand from the generative AI boom, and no other company has the financial performance to prove it. Nvidia stock finished 2023 up 239% last year, crossing the trillion-dollar mark to become only one of five U.S. stocks to have a valuation above that line. The business also delivered phenomenal growth on the top and bottom lines.In its third quarter, revenue jumped 206% to $18.12 billion, and its net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) jumped more than thirteenfold to reach $9.24 billion, giving it a margin of more than 50%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel