28.09.2023 18:00:09
Nvidia is Making Safer Robots for the Factory Floor
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Nvidia wants its manufacturing robots to lend a helping hand – or get out of the way.The chip giant is seeking to patent a system for "reactive interactions" for robotic applications and automated systems. Nvidia's system uses machine learning to allow for "predictive control of a robot" while it's performing certain tasks, allowing it to react to unexpected movements to avoid hurting the person working with it. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
