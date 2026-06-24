WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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24.06.2026 04:30:00
Nvidia Is Officially the Largest Stock in the World. Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giant Still Cheap?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world, and by a large margin. Second-place Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) sits at a $4.5 trillion market cap, while Nvidia hovers around $5.1 trillion. That $600 billion gap is massive, equivalent to the size of Visa.With Nvidia being the largest company in the world, some investors would consider the stock expensive. However, after breaking down its growth potential and current stock price, I think it's clear that Nvidia's stock is a great bargain here. Although it's already the largest company in the world, Nvidia could easily grow even larger over the next few years.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|177,62
|0,91%
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 544,00
|0,13%