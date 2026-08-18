NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.08.2026 16:20:00
Nvidia Is on Track to Beat the S&P 500 for the 4th Straight Year. Should Its $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Financing Plan Give Investors Pause?
Since the start of 2023, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given its shareholders a staggering 1,440% total return compared to a 113.2% total return for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). As of market close on Aug. 14, Nvidia was the best-performing "Magnificent Seven" stock year to date and the only one outperforming the Nasdaq-100 -- putting the chipmaker on track to beat the S&P 500 for the fourth straight year.Here's what investors need to know about Nvidia's latest collaboration with major financial institutions, the risks involved, and why the deals could help Nvidia remain a long-term compounder for years to come.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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