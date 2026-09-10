Nvidia Is One of the Most Profitable Businesses in the World. Here's Why the Stock Is Worth $311 a Share Right Now -- 39% More Than Its Share Price.

What are the most profitable companies in the world? Well, it all depends on how you define "profitable." Google's parent, Alphabet, rakes in the most total profits globally, at about $195.6 billion over the past 12 months. For profits per employee, per one report, the Federal National Mortgage Association, known as Fannie Mae, is on top, at $2.07 million per worker. Then there's net profit margin -- the percentage of revenue that a company keeps as profit. On that count, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has an astonishing profit margin of 64%.

Nvidia is easily one of the most profitable companies in the world. Let me explain why its stock may be worth around $311 per share -- some 39% higher than its share price at this writing.

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