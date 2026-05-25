NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.05.2026 19:38:00

Nvidia Is Still a Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is still the cream of the crop of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. It continues to post nearly unbelievable results, yet lately the market has been unwilling to show it the love that it's showing to some of its competitors. I think that makes Nvidia a perfect AI stock to invest in right now, as it's actually being underhyped compared to its performance -- particularly in light of the results it delivered Wednesday.Image source: The Motley Fool.For Nvidia, Q1 was just another quarter of outperforming expectations. Management had told investors to expect $78 billion in revenue, plus or minus 2%. Instead, its top line grew 85% year over year to  $81.6 billion, easily outperforming that guidance. Yet the stock dipped. As of late Friday, it was down more than 4% for the week. The most remarkable thing about its growth rate is that it's accelerating. Look at what Nvidia's growth curve looked like prior to Q1's results, and it becomes obvious that the company is only getting stronger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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