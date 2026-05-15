NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.05.2026 14:41:00
Nvidia Is Still a Top Buy in the Stock Market. Here's Why.
Given that it's already the world's largest company, it's natural to wonder how much larger Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) can get. I think the answer is fairly simple: much larger. Though hyperscalers have already set new records year after year with how much they are devoting to capital expenditures, the future still looks like it will bring even higher spending, which bodes well for a company that is supplying so much of the key hardware for artificial intelligence (AI).I think Nvidia's still a top buy, and it all has to do with future demand and its current pricing.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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