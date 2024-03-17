|
17.03.2024 15:15:00
Nvidia Is the Best-Performing "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Here's Why I Wouldn't Buy
The aptly named "Magnificent Seven" is a group of (mostly) technology companies that have generally delivered above-average returns, especially over the past decade. Here is every member of this clique: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Though all have been admirable in delivering outsize returns, one of them, Nvidia, is in a class of its own.None of the other Magnificent Seven members even get close to Nvidia's performance in the past 10 years. Yet, I still wouldn't invest in this company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
