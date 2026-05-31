NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
31.05.2026 04:30:00
Nvidia Is the World's Largest Company. Is It the Most Important?
Being the largest and being the most important company aren't necessarily the same thing. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company by a fairly wide margin -- at the time of this writing, it has about a $500 billion lead over second-place Alphabet -- but does that mean it's also the most important?Let's take a look to see how important Nvidia is, and if the world could survive without it.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
29.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 klettert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: nachmittags Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)