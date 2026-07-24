NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.07.2026 12:07:00
Nvidia Is Up Just 11% This Year. Here Is What History Says Happens Next.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is actually beating the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, up about 11% year to date as of July 22.For most stocks, that's not bad at all, and most investors would take that.But Nvidia is not like most stocks. It is the largest company in the world by market cap and is the leader and the face of the AI revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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