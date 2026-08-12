NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.08.2026 18:20:00
Nvidia Is Up Just 20% This Year. Here Is What History Says Happens Next.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may have been one of the greatest stock investments in the history of the market, but that doesn't mean its winning streak can go on forever. It often happens that by the time a stock gets the wider market's notice for a great run-up, its most thrilling gains are already behind it. But that doesn't mean that widely known and popular stocks can't still create shareholder value.Image source: Nvidia.So what's happening with Nvidia? It has been following the general trajectory of the S&P 500 for most of the year, and as of this writing, it's up 20% versus 14% for the broader index. That's a fair beat, but it's not on par with the massive gains it's delivered in the past. Let's see what might be on the table for the chip stock in the coming weeks and months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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13.08.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|Gewinne in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
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13.08.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.07.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|195,20
|-0,08%