NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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01.05.2026 20:17:00

Nvidia Is Worth $5 Trillion Once Again. Here's Why It Could Become the First $10 Trillion Stock Within the Next 3 Years.

In October, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the world's first company to achieve a $5 trillion market cap. However, the semiconductor giant's stock hit a rough patch after that due to various factors such as concerns about the sustainability of heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and how geopolitical issues might affect the company.So, while the broader PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has soared by 40% over the past six months, Nvidia's gains were just 11%. The good news for investors is that Nvidia stock has regained its upward momentum lately, rising more than 21% in April as of this writing. This has allowed it to reclaim its $5 trillion market cap crown.It won't be surprising to see Nvidia sustaining that momentum. In fact, there is a good chance it will become the world's first $10 trillion company within the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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