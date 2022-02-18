|
18.02.2022 17:40:29
Nvidia Isn't Just Playing Games Anymore
Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been quickly growing its business and the stock has been flying. Shares more than doubled in 2021 and have more than tripled over the last two years. But more recently, investors have been taking profits, and that accelerated after the company reported earnings this week. But a deeper look at the data and the story shows that Nvidia is far more than a gaming company now, and its growth is more profitable than some investors may have thought.Image source: Nvidia.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!