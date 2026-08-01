NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.08.2026 11:25:00
Nvidia Isn't the Most Valuable Company in the World Anymore. Is More Bad News Coming?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a relatively obscure chipmaker specializing in gaming technology before artificial intelligence (AI) exploded a few years ago, sending the stock to the No. 1 spot as the world's most valuable company. It held on to that title for most of 2025 as Nvidia enjoyed outstanding growth, while the next-most-valuable company, Apple, struggled to gain traction in AI.However, Apple stock is back in the market's favor, gaining 27% over the past three months, while Nvidia stock has dropped 8%. Apple is now back in the world's most-valuable-company slot.As the market hears more updates from the largest tech companies, is there more bad news on the way for Nvidia?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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