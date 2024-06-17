17.06.2024 13:40:08

Nvidia Jumped 27% After Its Stock Split Announcement. Can Broadcom Beat It?

Investors went wild for Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock split.Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader jumped 27% from the stock split announcement on May 22 to the execution of the split on June 7.The gains were enough to put Nvidia past the $3 trillion market cap mark and within a hair of becoming the most valuable company in the world. (It's in a close three-way race with Apple and Microsoft.) While a strong first-quarter earnings report from Nvidia also helped give the stock a boost, the stock split seemed to be the main reason for the 27% pop. Shares continued to march higher after the earnings report, and even gained another 9% in the week after the split went into effect.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 124,32 0,78% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefer aus der Sitzung
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen