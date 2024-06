Nvidia Jumped 27% After Its Stock Split Announcement. Can Broadcom Beat It?

Investors went wild for Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock split.Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader jumped 27% from the stock split announcement on May 22 to the execution of the split on June 7.The gains were enough to put Nvidia past the $3 trillion market cap mark and within a hair of becoming the most valuable company in the world. (It's in a close three-way race with Apple and Microsoft.) While a strong first-quarter earnings report from Nvidia also helped give the stock a boost, the stock split seemed to be the main reason for the 27% pop. Shares continued to march higher after the earnings report, and even gained another 9% in the week after the split went into effect.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel