NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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01.06.2026 19:38:46
Nvidia Jumps on Vera Rubin News, but Market Indexes Stay Close to Flat Anyhow
At first glance, I expected the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) indexes to soar today. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up by 5.1% at 12:44 p.m. ET, and that kind of move is usually enough to drive substantial boosts to the cap-weighted indexes. After all, Nvidia accounts for 7.8% of the S&P 500's total score and 11.2% of the Nasdaq Composite's.Instead, the gains are modest. The Nasdaq Composite is up just 0.2% and the S&P 500 has climbed 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is down 0.4%, bowing under pressure from utilities and consumer goods.Two stories are fighting for control of the tape today, and neither is a clear winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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