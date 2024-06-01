|
01.06.2024 10:30:00
Nvidia Just Announced a 10-for-1 Stock Split in June. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Be the Next Split.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported blockbuster results for the first quarter. Revenue more than tripled due to unprecedented demand for its accelerated computing chips and systems, especially those related to generative artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, adjusted earnings increased more than fivefold.Just as exciting, Nvidia also announced a 10-for-1-stock split -- its second split in less than three years -- that will take place after the market closes on Friday, June 7, 2024. Shareholders will receive nine new shares for each share they own at the time. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, June 10, 2024.Investors should understand that the stock split will not impact what Nvidia is worth, nor will it impact an investment position. For instance, if a shareholder owns one share worth $1,000 before the split, they will own 10 shares worth $100 after the split. Their stake in the company will remain unchanged. But stock splits can still create value for investors.
