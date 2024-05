Nvidia Just Announced a Stock Split. Time to Buy?

For the past several months, investors have been wondering if Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) would launch a stock split. That's after the technology giant's stock soared in recent years, reaching nearly $1,000. And it actually did reach $1,000 this week in the trading session following Nvidia's earnings report and announcement of a stock split. After the split, the chip designer's shares will be trading at a much lower level.But this move won't change Nvidia's $2.3 trillion market value. Instead, a stock split involves issuing more shares to current shareholders and this will result in more shares trading at a lower price; current shareholders will end up with the same dollar value of stock as they had before the split. The drop in price will make the stock accessible to a broader range of investors, and Nvidia even said as part of its announcement that this was its motivation for making the move.So, today, as Nvidia takes the step many investors were waiting for, is it time to buy the shares?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel