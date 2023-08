Nvidia Just Announced a Strategic Partnership With a Private AI Foundation -- Is There a Better AI Stock to Own Right Now?

Nvidia has been dominating conversations in 2023 as it is the engine powering generative AI , a new breakthrough in computing that many believe will unlock productivity (and thus profitability) for businesses that embrace it.But Nvidia isn't alone in this pioneering work. In fact, it just jointly announced a strategic partnership with VMware (NYSE: VMW) launching the VMware Private AI Foundation "to ready the hundreds of thousands of enterprises that run on VMware's cloud infrastructure for the era of generative AI ." VMware is a key player in AI now and is pending acquisition by chip giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Could VMware/Broadcom be a better AI stock than Nvidia to buy right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel