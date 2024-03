Nvidia Just Bought 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. These 2 Stand Out the Most.

Thanks to an incredible surge in its stock price over the last 12 months, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is now the third-most-valuable company in the world behind Apple and Microsoft, with a valuation of $2.2 trillion.Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) for the data center are the go-to choice for developers building, training, and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. They drove a whopping 217% increase in the company's data center revenue during fiscal 2024 (ended Jan. 31), and the momentum is expected to continue in fiscal 2025.With all that extra cash coming in, Nvidia decided to spread some of its wealth at the end of last year by investing in five other AI companies. Do the buys point to where CEO Jensen Huang thinks the next wave of value will be created?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel