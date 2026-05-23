NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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23.05.2026 04:07:00
Nvidia Just Crushed Earnings Estimates, but the Stock Fell. Here's What Happened (and What Could Happen Next).
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported its fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday, and the headline numbers were the kind most companies can only dream about. The AI chipmaker beat consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines as well as on its outlook for the coming quarter. Management also unveiled an additional $80 billion share repurchase authorization and raised the quarterly dividend 25-fold to $0.25 per share. And yet, shares fell almost 2% on Thursday.Surprisingly, this is now the fourth quarter in a row that Nvidia stock has slipped after a beat-and-raise quarter. The disconnect may have less to do with the report itself and more to do with just how much strength is already baked into the share price. Going into the release, Nvidia had climbed about 20% off its February low, with shares hitting an all-time closing high of $235.74 on May 14 -- less than a week before the report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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