NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
02.03.2026 13:10:00
Nvidia Just Delivered an Update on Its Future in China. Here's What You Need to Know.
Customers around the world have been rushing to get in on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) artificial intelligence (AI) chips. They are looking for the most powerful tools to develop their programs -- and that leads them to this tech player. Nvidia got in on AI in its earliest days, designing its graphics processing units (GPUs) to suit this market. This gave Nvidia a first-to-market advantage, something it's held onto thanks to its quality products and commitment to innovation.All of this has led to spectacular earnings growth, which has continued quarter after quarter and led to record levels of revenue -- revenue soared to more than $215 billion in the latest full year. But one thing got in the way of even more revenue growth last year, and the problem has been ongoing: Nvidia has been absent from China. The U.S. blocked sales of high-powered AI chips to the country last year, and though it recently gave Nvidia the nod to sell certain chips there, exports haven't yet begun. Nvidia just delivered an update on its future in this major AI market. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
