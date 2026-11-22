Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered incredible results for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 (which ended on Oct. 25) and, more importantly, raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2028.

Nvidia's financial performance and outlook should come as a relief for investors during a difficult time. The company's co-founder Jensen Huang recently resigned as CEO, and Nvidia is now in the hunt for a new one. However, comments from interim CEO Colette Kress on the latest earnings call clearly suggest that the company's growth prospects remain solid.

Nvidia's revenue increased by 103% year-over-year last quarter to $115.8 billion, driven by a 110% jump in data center revenue. The company anticipates $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, an improvement of 91% over the year-ago quarter. Even better, Nvidia has raised its fiscal 2028 revenue guidance to 75%, up from the prior expectation of 70%.

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