NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.01.2026 11:31:00
Nvidia Just Delivered Very Bad News for Tesla Stock Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock rocketed to a new all-time high in 2025, even though its electric vehicle (EV) sales saw their largest plunge in the company's history. Normally, that would be very strange, but investors are placing early bets on the future success of Tesla's upcoming product platforms, like the self-driving Cybercab robotaxi.Some Wall Street firms, including Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, predict the Cybercab will create extremely valuable business opportunities in areas like autonomous ride-hailing, which could send Tesla stock soaring over the long term -- even from its present sky-high valuation.However, the Cybercab already faces stiff competition, and it hasn't even hit the road yet. At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last week, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled a new family of artificial intelligence (AI) models that will transform its existing DRIVE platform, and potentially make autonomous vehicles a reality for almost any car company in the world. Here's why that's very bad news for Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
